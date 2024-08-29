Naga Chaitanya Says Countdown Of His Second Marriage With Sobhita Has Started

Mumbai: Naga Chaitanya’s video of dressed up as a groom and being a part of baarat went viral on the internet. And it only showed that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is very much prepared to take the plunge of being married for the second time. Just a few weeks ago he got engaged with Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala and the fans and followers went berserk seeing them together as they only believed they were rumoured to be lovebirds.

In his latest appearance at an event Naga was questioned about his marriage plans with Sobhita after engagement to which he said,” You could say that” it's sort of a countdown to my marriage."

Later when asked if it is going to be a grand affair and a big fat wedding, the actor revealed, “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it (marriage) to be.”

Chay refrained from sharing the details about the date and venue of his wedding but promised he would inform the fans soon.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is extremely happy for his son to find love for the second time and is all set to welcome his daughter-in-law Sobhita home.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and they both parted ways within four years of their marriage. After the engagement announcement with Sobhita, Sam's fans lashed out at Chay for cheating on her and moving on so fast.