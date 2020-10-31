हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's baby boy is 3 months old, stunning mommy celebrates in style - Pics Inside

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya&#039;s baby boy is 3 months old, stunning mommy celebrates in style - Pics Inside

New Delhi: The stunning Serbian model-actress Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's little bundle of joy Agastya is now 3 months old. Mommy darling decided to usher in the celebrations sans daddy who is playing for Mumbai Indians at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) and is in Dubai currently.

Natasa keeps posting pictures and videos tagging Hardik Pandya and misses him the most. Check out a few recent photos shared by Natasa on Instagram with baby boy Agastya. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We miss you @hardikpandya93  @thebakersden_ 

A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Agastya  #3months @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataša Stanković (@natasastankovic__) on

Natasa Stankovic has lost all the post-pregnancy fat and looks glam in a short black dress. 

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year in January. The video created a flutter online at that point in time. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy home on July 30, 2020, naming their baby boy as Agastya. 

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.

 

Tags:
Natasa StankovicHardik PandyaNatasa Stankovic picsnatasa stankovic babyhardik pandya son
