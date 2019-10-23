close

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas 'super excited' to direct 'Chalta Purza'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui&#039;s brother Shamas &#039;super excited&#039; to direct &#039;Chalta Purza&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, who is set to make his Bollywood directorial debut with "Bole Chudiyan", has announced his second film. Titled "Chalta Purza", it is a family entertainer.

"I am super excited to work on a romantic family entertainer called 'Chalta Purza'. We will announce the cast of the film very soon and it's going to be an A-list cast from the current lot," promised Shamas, announcing his new film at a media interaction on Tuesday in Mumbai.

He added that his new film will also be produced by the same banner that backed "Bole Chudiyan", which features Nawazuddin with Tamannaah Bhatia.

"It's an absolute delight to work with the production house Woodpecker Movies yet again after 'Bole Chudiyan'," said Shamas.

"Bole Chudiyan" has been shot in a start-to-end schedule and it is slated to release soon.

 

