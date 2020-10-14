Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh to have a Delhi wedding, and here's why Aditya Narayan will skip it!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Popular singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are reportedly planning to have a Delhi wedding. The couple made their love Insta official a few days back and hogged all the attention. 

Now, according to a report in TOI.com, Neha and Rohanpreet will be tying the knot on October 26, 2020, in Delhi. In fact, Neha even confirmed her wedding rumour with an Instagram post having #NehuDaVyah as a hashtag. 

Incidentally, veteran singer Udita Narayan's son Aditya Narayan, who hosted a singing reality show where Neha Kakkar was one of the judges also announced his wedding with longtime girlfriend a few days back. 

Aditya Narayan told TOI, "Neha is a dear friend and I am happy for her. I have known Rohan since he was the second runner-up of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil' Champs way back in 2008 that I hosted. I am thrilled that two of my good friends are getting married.”

“I would have loved to attend it, but the wedding is happening in Delhi. I have a bad shoulder injury and I am not sure if I can make it. But almost everyone from the music reality show, including Vishal sir (Dadlani) and Himesh Reshammiya, are going to attend the wedding.”

Rumours of Aditya and Neha being a couple had surfaced while they were on the show but turns out all of it was just a speculation.

A few days back, Neha Kakkar's former boyfriend Himansh Kohli had also reacted to the rumour of their dating and said that he wishes well for her. 

 

