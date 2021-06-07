Evelyn Sharma gets hitched in a fairytale white wedding to Tushaan Bhindi in stunning Australian countryside - check pics!

New Delhi: Actress Evelyn Sharma, who is famous for her roles in films like ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Yaariyan’, took to her Instagram on Monday (June 7) to share gorgeous photos from her dreamy countryside wedding in Australia to long term beau and fiance Tushaan Bhindi.

Tushaan Bhindi is an Australia based surgeon and also an entrepreneur.

Evelyn was dressed in a lacy white gown and wore a muted makeup and carried white roses, while Tushaan looked dapper in a black suit and white shirt.

The 34 year old actress captioned her first photo as, ‘Forever’ with a red heart emoji. “Mr & Mrs Bhindi Big big thank you to everyone who made this small wedding the very best day of our lives! ,” Evelyn captioned another picture.

Take a look at these beautiful photos:

In an interview with ETimes, Evelyn spoke about her wedding. “We had been engaged for a year-and-half and have been planning to get married ever since, but the lockdown slowed down our plans. In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. It was time to make our love and commitment official to the world,” shared the actress.

However, there might soon be a big fat wedding reception. “We hope we will be able to host a big wedding reception, where all our family and friends will celebrate our love with us. For now, we are grateful for their good wishes and blessings as we pray for a better time ahead for our homeland India,” shared Evelyn.

Evelyn is famous for playing side roles in various Bollywood films like ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, ‘Saaho’, ‘Nautanki Sala’ among others.