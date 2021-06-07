हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma gets hitched in a fairytale white wedding to Tushaan Bhindi in stunning Australian countryside - check pics!

Actress Evelyn Sharma, who is famous for her roles in films like ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Yaariyan’, took to her Instagram on Monday (June 7) to share gorgeous photos from her dreamy countryside wedding in Australia to long term beau and fiance Tushaan Bhindi.

Evelyn Sharma gets hitched in a fairytale white wedding to Tushaan Bhindi in stunning Australian countryside - check pics!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Evelyn Sharma, who is famous for her roles in films like ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Yaariyan’, took to her Instagram on Monday (June 7) to share gorgeous photos from her dreamy countryside wedding in Australia to long term beau and fiance Tushaan Bhindi.

Tushaan Bhindi is an Australia based surgeon and also an entrepreneur.

Evelyn was dressed in a lacy white gown and wore a muted makeup and carried white roses, while Tushaan looked dapper in a black suit and white shirt.

The 34 year old actress captioned her first photo as, ‘Forever’ with a red heart emoji. “Mr & Mrs Bhindi Big big thank you to everyone who made this small wedding the very best day of our lives! ,” Evelyn captioned another picture.

Take a look at these beautiful photos:

In an interview with ETimes, Evelyn spoke about her wedding. “We had been engaged for a year-and-half and have been planning to get married ever since, but the lockdown slowed down our plans. In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. It was time to make our love and commitment official to the world,” shared the actress.

However, there might soon be a big fat wedding reception. “We hope we will be able to host a big wedding reception, where all our family and friends will celebrate our love with us. For now, we are grateful for their good wishes and blessings as we pray for a better time ahead for our homeland India,” shared Evelyn.

Evelyn is famous for playing side roles in various Bollywood films like ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, ‘Saaho’, ‘Nautanki Sala’ among others.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Evelyn SharmaEvelyn Sharma wedding first picsWhite Weddingcountryside weddingYeh Jawaani Hai DeewaniMain Tera heroJab Harry Met SejalsaahoNautanki Sala
Next
Story

New bride Yami Gautam glows in red saree, gold jewellery in new post-wedding pic

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?