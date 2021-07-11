हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh relaxes night curfew timings as COVID-19 cases decline, check details

The announcement was made by the additional chief secretary of information, Navneet Sehgal, who said that this relaxation had come in the wake of an improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the state. 

Uttar Pradesh relaxes night curfew timings as COVID-19 cases decline, check details
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday (July 11, 2021) reduced night curfew hours by one hour. The night curfew in the state will now be applicable from 10 pm to 6 am. 

He also added that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had underlined the need to continue testing, tracking, treatment without any laxity.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded four COVID-19 related deaths and 100 new cases, taking the total number of fatalities and infections to 22,693 and 17,07,225 respectively, the government said on Saturday. 

