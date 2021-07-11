Uttar Pradesh relaxes night curfew timings as COVID-19 cases decline, check details

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday (July 11, 2021) reduced night curfew hours by one hour. The night curfew in the state will now be applicable from 10 pm to 6 am.

The announcement was made by the additional chief secretary of information, Navneet Sehgal, who said that this relaxation had come in the wake of an improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the state.

He also added that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had underlined the need to continue testing, tracking, treatment without any laxity.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded four COVID-19 related deaths and 100 new cases, taking the total number of fatalities and infections to 22,693 and 17,07,225 respectively, the government said on Saturday.

