हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajinikanth

No means no: Rajinikanth tells fans not to ask him to reconsider decision

Rajinikanth had recently announced that he will not be launching his political party.

No means no: Rajinikanth tells fans not to ask him to reconsider decision
Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Actor Rajinikanth has made it clear that his health takes priority above all else, despite fans holding demonstrations urging him to venture into politics formally. “I had earlier stated my reasons for not foraying into politics. My decision has been conveyed,” he said in a statement to his fans.

The veteran actor also humbly requested his fans to not hurt him by repeatedly holding events, demanding that he enter the political arena. 

On Sunday, the actor’s fans and some functionaries of his fan club had held a peaceful demonstration in Chennai, demanding that their ‘Thalaivaa’ (leader) also lead them in the political battle. 

Holding banners that read `Va Thalaivaa Va’ (Come Leader Come), ‘Ippo Illaina, Eppovum Illai’ (If Not Now Never), they urged the 71-year old to reconsider the announcement that was made on December 29th 2020. 

Appreciating his fans and followers for having held the event in a disciplined manner, he also added that it was disappointing to note how they had violated the diktat from the leadership. He also thanked those who stayed away from the event, abiding by the leadership’s request. 

Rajini was expected to announce his political plans on December 31, 2020 but a health setback caused by fluctuations in blood pressure had led the actor to call it quits. 

On December 3, last year he had said that it was time to change the fate of Tamil Nadu and that it was now or never. Regarding the risks posed by Covid-19 he also said that there wouldn’t be anyone happier than himself, if something untoward happened to him while working for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. 

It was on December 31, 2017, that Rajinikanth had announced his decision to float a political party to practice 'spiritual politics' and contest all 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu in 2021.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RajinikanthRajinikanth politicsRajinikanth statement
Next
Story

Malaika Arora looks sizzling HAWT in this minty green co-ord set photo from Goa vacay, check it out
  • 1,04,66,595Confirmed
  • 1,51,160Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M16S

Bird flu infection confirmed in Delhi, bird flu reported in crows and ducks