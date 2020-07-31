No party took place at Sushant Singh Rajput's house on June 13: Domestic help tells Bihar police

New Delhi: Contrary to reports of there being a party on the night of June 13, 2020, at Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra residence where he was found dead the next morning, a new revelation has been made by the helper.

According to sources, during interrogation, Sushant's house help told Bihar police that there was no party at actor's house on June 13, 2020. The domestic help said Sushant had dinner and went to his bedroom. He did not go out in the night and there was no party at his place.

Much like everyday, Sushant got up early on June 14.

Earlier, Mumbai police too haad quashed reports of there being a party at Sushant's residence on the night before his death.



Sushant made two calls at around 2 am in the intervening night of June 13-14 to Rhea Chakraborty and his close friend Mahesh Shetty but could not connect to both.

The four-member police team from Bihar began its investigation process in Mumbai a day before after Sushant's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her family and six others in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306 for cheating, exploiting him financially and abetment to suicide.

After the FIR was lodged in Bihar, Rhea Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court over the transfer of investigation to Mumbai.