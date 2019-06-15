close

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi flaunts her million dollar smile in this pic—See inside

Nora was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'.

Nora Fatehi flaunts her million dollar smile in this pic—See inside

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi is the undisputed glamour siren of Bollywood and has a solid fan base. She is an internet sensation and her pics and videos are often in the limelight. The gorgeous dancer-actress has over 4.8 million Instagram followers and she knows how to keep them engaged with her regular uploads.

A few days ago, Nora treated her fans with a hilarious video of her acting like a 'street vendor' on the streets of Bankok.

Now, the leggy lass has shared a picture in which she is seen flaunting that million dollar smile and delicate features.

Check out Nora's post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora shot to fame with the song 'Dilbar' that released in 2018 as a part of the film 'Satyameva Jayate'. Since then, she has been a favourite of many and has an ocean of fans. The diva is also a terrific dancer and often leaves us awestruck with her killer dance moves.

She made her presence felt in 'Bharat' that released on June 5 this year. The film has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles along with an array of talented actors from the film industry.

Nora FatehiNora Fatehi picsBharat
