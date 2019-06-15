Nora Fatehi flaunts her million dollar smile in this pic—See inside

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi is the undisputed glamour siren of Bollywood and has a solid fan base. She is an internet sensation and her pics and videos are often in the limelight. The gorgeous dancer-actress has over 4.8 million Instagram followers and she knows how to keep them engaged with her regular uploads.

A few days ago, Nora treated her fans with a hilarious video of her acting like a 'street vendor' on the streets of Bankok.

Now, the leggy lass has shared a picture in which she is seen flaunting that million dollar smile and delicate features.

Check out Nora's post here:

Nora shot to fame with the song 'Dilbar' that released in 2018 as a part of the film 'Satyameva Jayate'. Since then, she has been a favourite of many and has an ocean of fans. The diva is also a terrific dancer and often leaves us awestruck with her killer dance moves.

She made her presence felt in 'Bharat' that released on June 5 this year. The film has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles along with an array of talented actors from the film industry.