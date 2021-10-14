हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi spotted exiting Enforcement Directorate office in Rs 200 crore money laundering case, photo

Nora Fatehi was on Thursday spotted leaving the ED office. The actress was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Paul.

Nora Fatehi spotted exiting Enforcement Directorate office in Rs 200 crore money laundering case, photo
File Photo

NEW DELHI: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi on Thursday appeared before by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrasekar and his actor-wife Leena Paul. The duo is accused of cheating people of Rs 200 people. Chandrasekar and Paul were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly duping the family of Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh of around Rs 200 crore. 

Nora Fatehi was on Thursday spotted leaving the ED office. She was dressed in all black and had her face covered with a face mask. Take a look at her photo below: 

Nora Fatehi

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

 

The case pertains to an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion racket allegedly perpetrated by scamsters Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria-Paul and others, involving several bigwigs. The central probe agency had already recorded their statements earlier and they are being summoned again as witnesses for further probe.

According to a report in News18.com, earlier Jacqueline Fernandez was also probed by the agency as a witness in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The ED examined her in New Delhi and recorded her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Jacqueline's questioning lasted for about 5 hours. 

