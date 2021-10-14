Nora Fatehi summoned by Enforcement Directorate in Rs 200 cr money laundering case

New Delhi: Actress-model Nora Fatehi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in Rs 200 crore worth money laundering case, reportedly. According to ANI, Nora was spotted outside the ED office.

ANI tweeted: Actor & dancer Nora Fatehi reaches the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Delhi: Actor & dancer Nora Fatehi reaches the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case pic.twitter.com/c3t5YEMEaA — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Reportedly, it is in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused in an alleged multi-crore extortion racket.

According to a report in News18.com, earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez was also probed by the agency as a witness in the Rs. 200 Crore money laundering case. The ED examined her in New Delhi and recorded her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Jacqueline's questioning lasted for about 5 hours.

More details are awaited.