Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi takes the internet by storm in a hot-pink ensemble—Pic inside

Nora Fatehi shared a pic on Instagram wearing a hot-pink ensemble. The look is from her music video 'Pepeta' that released in September this year and topped charts. 

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is a rage on social media and her posts are eagerly awaited upon by fans. Be it promoting her latest music videos and films or posting goofy pictures with her friends, Nora knows how to remain in the limelight.

The leggy lass took to the photo and video sharing platform yet again and shared a pic in which she is in her 'Pepeta' avatar. The music video released in September this year and topped charts. Not just in India, but abroad as well, people loved the song 'Pepeta' sung by Nora and Rayvanny.

Check out the dancer-actress's post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora became a rage on the internet when her song 'Dilbar' from 'Satyameva Jayate' went viral last year and topped charts.

Since then, she has come a long way and has carved a niche for herself in the industry.

The stunner will next be seen playing an important role in 'Street Dancer 3D' which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

