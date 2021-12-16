Aww! Katrina Kaif's new Instagram DP is an ode to her love for hubby Vicky Kaushal

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on Dec 9 recently changed her Instagram profile picture to her dreamy wedding photo with Vicky. Fans have been going gaga over the big change and cannot stop gushing over the newlyweds.

Earlier, Katrina's display picture was a solo shot of her sitting on the grass and smiling at the camera. However, now, it's a loved-up picture with Vicky at the royal Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan.

Take a look at her new Instagram DP:

Bollywood power couple actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan took place on December 9, 2021.

The wedding festivities spanned 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal included their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area.

Kat and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly hold a grand reception for their B-Town friends in Mumbai on December 20 at JW Marriott.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, the couple has strategically decided on this date. Both Kat and Vicky wanted to get done with all the wedding festivities before resuming their hectic work schedule