हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Aww! Katrina Kaif's new Instagram DP is an ode to her love for hubby Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had never shared pictures together on social media before their wedding.

Aww! Katrina Kaif&#039;s new Instagram DP is an ode to her love for hubby Vicky Kaushal
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on Dec 9 recently changed her Instagram profile picture to her dreamy wedding photo with Vicky. Fans have been going gaga over the big change and cannot stop gushing over the newlyweds. 

Earlier, Katrina's display picture was a solo shot of her sitting on the grass and smiling at the camera. However, now, it's a loved-up picture with Vicky at the royal Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan.

Take a look at her new Instagram DP:

katrina

Bollywood power couple actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan took place on December 9, 2021.

The wedding festivities spanned 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal included their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area. 

Kat and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly hold a grand reception for their B-Town friends in Mumbai on December 20 at JW Marriott. 

According to a report in BollywoodLife, the couple has strategically decided on this date. Both Kat and Vicky wanted to get done with all the wedding festivities before resuming their hectic work schedule

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Katrina KaifVicky KaushalKatrina Kaif weddingKatrina Kaif Instagramvicky kaushal wedding
Next
Story

Aspiring shooter, who was gifted rifle by actor Sonu Sood, found hanging at Howrah hostel

Must Watch

PT6M19S

Captaincy Controversy: Ganguly breaks his silence on Kohli's press conference