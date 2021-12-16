It was Katrina Kaif's dream to wear red: Anaita Shroff spills the beans on styling VicKat's wedding!

New Delhi: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has been the talk for the town for a while now and fans are loving it as details about the royal but intimate wedding are emerging in public. From Katrina's lehenga to Vicky Kaushal's romantic gesture for the actress, fans are eager to know every little detail.

Now, her stylist Anaita Shroff has opened up on all the nitty-gritties behind Kat's royal red Sabyasachi wedding lehenga. Since Kat's wedding was a secret affair, the planning behind her dream outfit was also kept under wraps.

Anaita, in an interview with an entertainment portal, revealed that she didn't even tell her husband about it.

She told Pinkvilla, "I didn’t even tell my husband about it. I was immensely happy for her and felt very special and privileged to style her for the wedding."

Since there were different outfits and each one had to be unique and different from another, the ideating, designing process took months. Anaita revealed, "We would sit together, talk and ideate but the actual fieldwork and execution were done in a short span, pretty close to the wedding."

Opening about the decision to go for the traditional wedding colour red, Anaita said that it was Kat's dream to wear red at her wedding.

Katrina Kaif wore a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet.

The groom Vicky Kaushal donned an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar.

Kat and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly hold a grand reception for their B-Town friends in Mumbai on December 20 at JW Marriott.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, the couple has strategically decided on this date. Both Kat and Vicky wanted to get done with all the wedding festivities before resuming their hectic work schedule.

It is speculated that Katrina wanted the reception to be before Christmas as she wanted to ring in the festival with Vicky.

Katrina and Vicky who got married on Dec 9 at Six Senses Hotel in Rajashthan are said to be mindful of the rising cases of COVID-19 amidst the spread of the Omicron variant and are going to follow all the pandemic protocols.