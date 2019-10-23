On Malaika Arora's birthday, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor shares a lovey-dovey picture

New Delhi: The very stunning Malaika Arora turns a year older today and on her 46th birthday, doting boyfriend Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an adorably romantic picture.

His 'heart' in the caption said it all! The couple looks lovey-dovey in the unseen picture which is taken probably in Milan, Italy. Check out the photo:

Malaika hosted a grand birthday bash for her B-Town friends and it was a starry affair. From ardent boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora to BFF Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Shilpa Shetty, Dino Morea, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle—all attended Malla's birthday bash.

Several pictures and videos from the party made it to social media and went viral in no time.

The generation next stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were also seen at the do.

Malaika and Arjun's love story has often hogged the limelight, however, the two have always remained tight-lipped about talking in public.

Here's wishing the desi JLo a very happy birthday!