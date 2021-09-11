Oo la la! Urvashi Rautela slays the diamond-studded mask worth Rs 3 crore - Watch

New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela has often stunned her fans wearing expensive outfits and jewellery. In a recent video, she can be seen wearing a diamond-studded mask shooting for an International brand.

The actress effortlessly carried the heavy-looking dazzling Diamond Masquerade worth Rs 3 crore. Indeed Urvashi Rautela is looking gorgeous in it, as some of the fans also compared her with the Greek goddess Helen of troy. The fashion queen Urvashi Rautela never fails to stun her fans with her mesmerizing presence and beauty.

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian. Later, she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi is starring in a lead role in the web series “Inspector Avinash” opposite Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.