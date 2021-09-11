हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urvashi Rautela

Oo la la! Urvashi Rautela slays the diamond-studded mask worth Rs 3 crore - Watch

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian,

Oo la la! Urvashi Rautela slays the diamond-studded mask worth Rs 3 crore - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela has often stunned her fans wearing expensive outfits and jewellery. In a recent video, she can be seen wearing a diamond-studded mask shooting for an International brand.

The actress effortlessly carried the heavy-looking dazzling Diamond Masquerade worth Rs 3 crore. Indeed Urvashi Rautela is looking gorgeous in it, as some of the fans also compared her with the Greek goddess Helen of troy. The fashion queen Urvashi Rautela never fails to stun her fans with her mesmerizing presence and beauty. 

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian. Later, she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. 

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan. 

Urvashi is starring in a lead role in the web series “Inspector Avinash” opposite Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urvashi RautelaUrvashi Rautela videourvashi rautela diamond maskurvashi rautela picsUrvashi Rautela instagramUrvashi Rautela photos
Next
Story

On hearing Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif engagement rumour, THIS is how Uri actor's parents reacted!

Must Watch

PT13M27S

After 20 years America returned from Afghanistan