Oscars 2024: Christopher Nolan FINALLY Wins An Academy Award, Says 'It Means The World To Me'

This is the first time Nolan has won an Oscar, he was previously nominated for 'Dunkirk' in 2018. 

Written By Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 08:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan finally bagged his first-ever Oscar for his latest release 'Oppenheimer' starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. Yoked with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie using the hashtag #Barbenheimer, the film became a significant commercial hit with a decent box office collection. 

This is the first time Nolan has won an Oscar, he was previously nominated for 'Dunkirk' in 2018. He has won a series of best director awards in the run-up to the Oscars, including a Golden Globe, Bafta, Critics Choice award and Directors Guild of America prize. At the Oscars, Nolan competed with Martin Scorsese (for Killers of the Flower Moon), Justine Triet (for Anatomy of a Fall) and Yorgos Lanthimos (for Poor Things) and won the golden trophy for Oppenheimer.

'Oppenheimer' dominated the Oscars this year, having been nominated in 13 categories and winning 7 awards. This is Nolan's third recognition during the ongoing global awards season after he clinched the Best Director BAFTA last month and the Best Director Golden Globe in January. 

Nolan thanked the cast and crew of the film, as well as his wife and producer, Emma Thomas. He reflected that the medium of film is only just over a century old; for the Academy to 'know you think I'm a meaningful part of it means the world to me.' 

Also, Cillian Murphy bagged the Best Actor award for Oppenheimer as well as the film won Best Picture. 

