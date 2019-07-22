close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mohsin Abbas Haider

Pakistani actor Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of domestic violence

Fatema shared a lengthy post on her Facebook on Saturday alleging that the actor physically abused her while she was pregnant upon her confronting him about cheating. Along with the post, she shared pictures of her bruised face. 

Pakistani actor Mohsin Abbas Haider&#039;s wife accuses him of domestic violence
Photo courtesy: Facebook

Lahore: Pakistani actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatema Sohail has accused him of domestic violence.

Fatema shared a lengthy post on her Facebook on Saturday alleging that the actor physically abused her while she was pregnant upon her confronting him about cheating. "On November 26, 2018, I caught my husband cheating. When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started thrashing me. I was pregnant at that time," she wrote.

Along with the post, she shared pictures of her bruised face. 

Fatema also claimed Haider was not present when she delivered their child and alleged that he was with his girlfriend at that time. She said her husband came to meet her two days later only to click pictures to grab public attention. 

Stating that she has had enough, Fatema said she was going to take a stand for herself.

Haider, who has appeared in several hit films, said he would address the accusations at a press conference.

Tags:
Mohsin Abbas HaiderFatema Sohail
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra gets massively trolled after photo with smoking on yatch goes viral

Must Watch

PT1M

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour