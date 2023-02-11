topStoriesenglish2572062
Pakistani Poet Amjad Islam Amjad Dies at 78, Adnan Sami pays condolences

Pakistan's legendary poet and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad is no more. He was 78. As per Dawn, Amjad died of a heart attack on Friday in Lahore.

Feb 11, 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan's legendary poet and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad is no more. He was 78. As per Dawn, Amjad died of a heart attack on Friday in Lahore.

After learning about the unfortunate news, singer Adnan Sami, who had collaborated with Amjad on several projects, extended his heartfelt condolences. Taking to Instagram, Adnan wrote, "Saddened to learn of legendary poet Amjad Islam Amjad Sahib's passing away...He was not only a literary genius but also a generous, warm and loving soul. I will always cherish our times together."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Amjad had penned the lyrics of Adnan's popular track 'Kisi Din'. Actor Imran Abbas, too, mourned the death of Amjad Islam Amjad. "End of an era. Amjad Islam Amjad Sahab is no more. Today is the saddest day for Urdu poetry. Inna Lillahe wa Inna elehe Rajeoon," Abbas tweeted.

Born in 1944 in Lahore, Amjad won acclaim as a poet of love and romance. He received several awards including the Pride of Performance and Sitara e Imtiaz for his literary work.

'Waaris', 'Samandar', 'Waqt', 'Dehleez', 'Raat' and 'Apne Log' were among his most popular screenplays. He also translated the poetries of the African poets in Urdu called Kale Logon ki Roshan Nazmein.

The popular Bollywood song 'Man Ki Lagan' was also written by Amjad.

