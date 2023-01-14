topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
PAMELA ANDERSON

Pamela Anderson reveals she's not seen her, and ex-husband Tommy Lee's sex tape; says scandal was 'hurtful'

Pamela Anderson was speaking to promote her upcoming Netflix documentary, 'Pamela, a love story' and memoir 'Love, Pamela'.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 08:49 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Pamela Anderson reveals she's not seen her, and ex-husband Tommy Lee's sex tape; says scandal was 'hurtful'

Los Angeles: Actress-model Pamela Anderson said the sex tape scandal was "very hurtful" as they were just two people madly in love. Their tape was swiped and leaked online in 1995. In a teaser for her upcoming interview on CBS' Sunday Morning, she said: "It was two crazily naked people in love."

"I mean we were naked all the time and filming each other and being silly, but those tapes were not meant for anybody else to see."

After insisting she's never viewed the tape, she admitted: "It was very hurtful."

Pamela was speaking to promote her upcoming Netflix documentary, 'Pamela, a love story' and memoir 'Love, Pamela', which both see her tell the true story of her life.

While writing the book was "therapy", she has no intention of watching the programme.

She recently told Vanity Fair: "The documentary I haven't seen, and I have no intention of seeing.

Meanwhile, in the documentary Pamela - who announced her split from fifth husband Dan Hayhurst in January 2022 - describes herself as a hopeless romantic.

The film's director Ryan White added to Vanity Fair: "Pamela wears her heart on her sleeve-not just in relationships but in all things in her life. All of her husbands are a part of her story, so they're in our film, including the most recent one.

"And no matter how many times it hasn't worked out for her, she still is a hopeless romantic and looking for true love in every way."

Live Tv

Pamela AndersonPamela Anderson sex tapePamela Anderson husbandsPamela Anderson controversyNetflix documentaryPamelaa love storyTommy Lee

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?