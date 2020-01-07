हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Panga

'Panga' title track: Kangana Ranaut inspires you to never give up

In the song's video, Kangana is seen working out as preparation for her comeback in the game.

&#039;Panga&#039; title track: Kangana Ranaut inspires you to never give up

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Panga", the makers on Tuesday dropped the film's title track, which is a true motivation booster.

Featuring Kangana, the song is sung by Harshadeep Kaur, Divya Kumar and Siddharth Mahadevan. It is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, "Panga" revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player.

In the song's video, Kangana is seen working out as preparation for her comeback in the game.

The film is scheduled to release on January 24, and it also features Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta.

 

