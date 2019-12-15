हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parichay actress Gita Siddharth Kak dies

Actress Gita Siddharth Kak breathed her last in the evening of December 14 in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Actress Gita Siddharth Kak breathed her last in the evening of December 14 in Mumbai.

The actress is best known for her role in M.S. Sathyu's 1973 classic "Garm Hava". While Sathyu's effort won a National Award as Best Feature Film on National Integration, she received a souvenir at the ceremony for her role of Amina in the film.

Gita made her debut in Gulzar's 1972 film, "Parichay", starring Jeetendra and Jaya Bhaduri. She was a familiar face on the Bollywood screen of the seventies and eighties, featuring in films such as "Sholay", "Trishul", "Disco Dancer", "Ram Teri Ganga Maili", "Nooriea, "Desh Premee", "Dance Dance", "Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki", "Shaukeen", "Arth", aceMandi", "Ek Chadar Maili Si", "Gaman" and "Doosra Aadmi".

She was married to television host-producer and documentary filmmaker Siddharth Kak, who is known for his popular TV culture magazine, "Surabhi", which aired on Doordarshan from 1990 to 2001. Gita was an art director on the show.

Gita and Siddharth Kak's daughter Antara is a documentary filmmaker

Outside her life as an actor, Gita was also known for her social work.

