Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19, crew members to undergo test

Mumbai: Television actor Parth Samthaan, who essayed the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' reboot, has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

After the news surfaced, the shoot of the show was called off and crew members who were in close contact with him have been asked to undergo tests and self-isolate themselves till their reports come out.

Ekta took to Twitter to share the news without mentioning the actor's name. She wrote, "We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. out first priority is to help protest or talent, production crew and employees. we are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets."