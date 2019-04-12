close

pm modi biopic

PM Modi biopic: SC to hear producer's plea on Monday

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition filed by producers of biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' against the ban imposed by the Election Commission.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition filed by producers of biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' against the ban imposed by the Election Commission.

The court on Friday agreed to hear the matter after the producers submitted the plea raising issues related to fundamental rights of freedom of speech and expression. 

The filmmaker's petition came after the apex court on Thursday in judgment had come down heavily on the West Bengal government for imposing a shadow ban on a Bangla film "Bhobishyoter Bhoot" based on political satire and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the state government.

pm modi biopic, Vivek Oberoi, PM Narendra Modi, Election Commission
