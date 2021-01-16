हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta shares her favourite photo from ‘Dil Se’ shoot, wonders what the elephants were thinking

Actress Preity Zinta reminisces about the good old days with a throwback picture from the 'Dil Se' shoot in 1998.

Preity Zinta shares her favourite photo from ‘Dil Se’ shoot, wonders what the elephants were thinking
Credit: Instagram/ @realpz

New Delhi: Actress Preity Zinta took to social media to share a stunning throwback picture from the shoot of her film ‘Dil Se’. The actress uploaded this picture late on Friday evening using the #flashbackfriday hashtag.

In the video the Preity can be seen dancing in a red blouse and dhoti, flaunting her gorgeous midriff while a row of elephants stood behind her. She wondered what the elephants must have been thinking at that time.

Preity also tagged Farah Khan in her caption and said that she was just following the Instructions that the choreographer had given her.

“Do u think the elephants were wondering what the hell was I doing? I was just doing everything @farahkhankunder asked me to like a good girl This has to be one of my favourite photos from the Dil Se shoot  #Jiyajale #Dilse #flashbackfriday #Ting,” She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Take a look at the stunning throwback picture:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

 

Actress Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Sangharsh’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Kya Kehna’, ‘Farz and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’. She was last seen in 2018 film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ after which she has been on a break and has spent her time during the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough.

 

