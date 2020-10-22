Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's passionate lip lock in this throwback pic goes viral!

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas give out major relationship goals to fans. They are considered icons by many and enjoy an ocean of fan following on social media. The oh-so-fab Nick Jonas recently put up his Instagram story with a throwback picture and it went viral within minutes!

Nick Jonas wished his buddy Glenn Powell on birthday with a throwback picture where the latter is seen posing while Priyanka and Nick share a passionate lip-lock kiss. Check it out here:

As soon as Nick put it up as his Instagram story, the picture went viral on social media.

The stunning couple got married at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2, 2018. The wedding festivities continued for days. The couple had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

Nickyanka hosted a grand reception on December 4 in Delhi which was largely for VVIPs, relatives and the media.