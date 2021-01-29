Priyanka Chopra can be the first Jonas to win Oscars, feels husband Nick Jonas

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been receiving praise from all quarters for her recently released film ‘The White Tiger’. Among her fans is her husband, American singer Nick Jonas who cannot stop gushing over her role in the movie.

Priyanka revealed in an interview with Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast that Nick told her she might be the first Jonas to win an Oscar. She said, "He was like, 'You may be the first Jonas to win an Oscar.'"

She also spoke about her character Pinky in the movie. The ‘Barfi!’ actress added that she does not want to be “put in a box”.

“I’m really looking for a trajectory where I have the ability to play various characters and genres and not be bogged down or put into a box or a stereotype of what I can do," Priyanka stated.

“That was my career in India. Pinky [her character] is a product of modern, urban India that is in touch with the world. It’s educated, understands the opportunity, rights and trajectories. That is what the movie is about,” she said during the podcast.

Earlier, Nick had posted a still from the movie and called it “unreal”. Sharing a still from the movie featuring Priyanka, Nick wrote, “This movie is unreal and my wife Priyanka Chopra is exceptional in it.”

Helmed by Ramin Bahrani, ‘The White Tiger’ released on Netflix on January 22. The star cast also includes Adarsh Gaurav and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. Based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, the film has garnered mixed reviews so far.