Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is all praises for wife Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The White Tiger’, calls her ‘exceptional’

The American singer, who apparently watched the movie at his home, shared his review on his Instagram story. Nick called the movie “unreal”. 

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra starrer ‘The White Tiger’ has already gained one fan, singer-actor Nick Jonas. The American singer, who apparently watched the movie at his home, shared his review on his Instagram story. Nick called the movie “unreal”. 

Sharing a still from the movie featuring Priyanka, Nick wrote, “This movie is unreal and my wife Priyanka Chopra is exceptional in it.” 

Responding to her husband’s story, Priyanka put out a story and said, “Aww, I love you."

Priyanka is currently doing a virtual promotion of her much-awaited movie, ‘The White Tiger’, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The movie is helmed by Ramin Bahrani and is all set for a Netflix release on January 22, 2021. 

Meanwhile, Priyanka also shared a picture from the second day of her press junket. Dressed immaculately in a white top and black pants, she took to her Instagram story to share pictures. Have a look at the diva: 

Priyanka recently wrapped up shooting of her romantic-drama ‘Text For You’ in London. The ‘Quantico’ actress had shared snaps from the last day of her filming. She had also come under fire after she visited celebrity stylist Josh Wood’s salon along with her mother Madhu Chopra amid strict COVID-19 lockdown in the UK. Her team later clarified that Priyanka had not flouted the lockdown rules. 

 

Tags:
Nick JonasPriyanka Choprathe white tigerNetflix films
