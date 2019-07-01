Priyanka Chopra gets emotional at Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's wedding, caught wiping tears

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra attended the second wedding ceremony of her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and 'Game Of Thrones' star Sophie Turner in France this weekend. Pictures from the wedding are trending all over the internet.

In one of the pictures, in which Priyanka is seen standing next to her husband Nick, the actress is seen holding back her tears. Apparently, PeeCee was caught by the moment and became a bit emotional. She was captured wiping off her tears.

In the picture, the 'Quantico' actress is dressed in a pink Sabyasachi saree and a plain matching blouse. She had her hair tied in a bun and accessorised it with a rose. Nick, on the other hand, is seen in a tuxedo.

There are a few other pictures in which Priyanka is seen taking a selfie, posing with her hubby dearest and giving solo shots.

Take a look:

The second, 'official' wedding of Joe and Sophie was an extremely private affair with only close family and friends in attendance. Despite no pictures from the wedding, a picture shared by a fan page showed Sophie walking in a light-coloured gown with a veil and Joe Jonas beside her.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in 'The Sky Is Pink', which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres in October 2019.