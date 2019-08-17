Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look straight out of a movie set at Joe Jonas' birthday bash- See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas had a bash at Joe Jonas' 30th birthday bash, which was no less than a Hollywood flick.

Joe had a James Bond themed party with the who's who of Hollywood turning up in a black tuxedo and flowing gowns. PeeCee and her hubby too were in complete sync with the theme and made heads turn in sparkly gown and tuxedo.

In one of the pictures shared by a fan club, Priyanka can be seen holding a martini glass and striking the perfect pose with Nick. Check out the pics:

Joe's wife Sophie Turner surprised him onstage during the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins concert at Capital One Arena in Washington with a huge cake in her hand. The crowd sang Happy Birthday for Joe in unison.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday, " Joe took to Instagram to thank his fans.

Nick too posted a heartfelt wish for his brother on Instagram. He wrote, "My brother. My best friend. Happy birthday Joe. I love you."