Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to create a sangeet dance show

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will create a series inspired by their own sangeet.

Amazon Studios on Thursday announced that it has greenlit the Untitled Priyanka Chopra Jonas / Nick Jonas Sangeet Project, an unscripted dance competition series executive produced by the couple and inspired by an Indian pre-wedding tradition called the sangeet.

"We re-watched the video of our sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding," said Priyanka, who got married to Nick last December.

"The sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage," the actress added.

Looking back at his wedding functions, Nick said: "The days leading up to our sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend. Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way, through couples setting out on one of the most exciting journeys of their life, is an idea that we are proud to bring to life with Amazon."

Casting for the series is currently underway and filming will take place in 2020 with participants driving the creative vision for their respective ceremonies.

Amazon has described the show as "a celebration of the love, marriage, and magic that ensues when friends and family come together through music and dance the evening before the wedding".

"The engaged couples featured throughout will hail from a diverse range of cultural backgrounds and locations. Each episode will follow an engaged couple along with their wedding party, family, and friends, as they not only prepare for the wedding itself, but also rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors," the studio described the premise of the show.

"The sangeet is such a beautiful tradition and we're excited to partner with Priyanka and Nick to honour it through this series and find couples from all different backgrounds that are excited to bring their families together through the universal language of song and dance," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

The project is produced by Amazon Studios and Alfred Street Industries. Priyanka, Nick, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Volpe, Anjula Acharia, Phil McIntyre, and Nina Anand Aujla will serve as executive producers.