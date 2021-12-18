Priyanka Chopra reveals on chat show, 'my mandir, mom and achaar are always with me'! WATCH

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra will be seen in much anticipated Hollywoof actioner The Matrix Resurrections, which is the fourth film in the science-fiction franchise. Busy with promotions, PeeCee made sure to not let her Indian fans down and talked about her desiness in a recent chat show.

While talking to Emmy nominated Television Host cum Producer and Journalist Rasha Goel, Priyanka Chopra said, "You can take me out of India but you can’t take India out of me. My culture or me being who I am just sort of goes with me in a bubble wherever I’m. So I never feel like I’m away from home at all. My home is always with me, my mandir is always with me, my mom is always with me, my achaar (pickles) is always with me. So you know I’m good. I don’t ever feel that way.”

“And I also feel it’s been very very strategic and always wanted to balance both industries because there are very few actors around the world who have been able to do that,” Priyanka added.

In Matrix 4, Priyanka Chopra plays the character of Sita, who is 'a young woman with a wisdom that belies her years and an ability to see the truth, no matter how murky the waters'.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles of Neo and Trinity in 'The Matrix Resurrections'. The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff.

On the work front, the actress also has Russo Brothers show Citadel, Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a wedding-themed reality show, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and the Ma Anand Sheela biopic in her kitty.

She also will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, a film co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.