Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner photographed shopping cosmetics in Miami, ahead of Jonas Brothers concert — Pics inside

New Delhi: The entire Jonas clan is in Miami as the Jonas Brothers are gearing up for their Happiness Begins tour in the city on August 7. Jonas sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, who are having a gala time together, were on Monday clicked shopping at a store and pictures from their outing made their way to the internet.

Priyanka and Sophie, who share a great rapport with each other, were apparently picking out cosmetics from an outlet and one of their fan clubs got hold of their pictures and shared them online.

Priyanka is seen in a colour-coordinated white-blue outfit while Sophie is seen in a checked shirt and olive green shorts. The duo was seen laughing uncontrollably as the two continued to explore products.

Take a look at their pictures from their Miami outing:

Speaking of Happiness Begins tour, the first leg of the Jonas Brothers concert will kick-off on Wednesday, i.e. on August 7 in Miami and they will go on to perform in the US, Canada, Mexico, England and various parts of Europe.

Only days back, Priyanka was in Miami where she ringed in her 37th birthday with her husband Nick and close friends and family members. Her cousin Parineeti Chopra had specially flown to America to surprise her sister on her special day. However, a picture from her exotic birthday celebration in Miami had landed the 'Desi Queen' in trouble.

Priyanka, who had once revealed in a video that she is asthmatic and how bad smoking is for health, was snapped smoking in a picture that went viral on social media. And netizens were quick to point out the actress and call her names.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood after a gap of three years with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf and is set for release in October 2019.

She also has a couple of Hollywood projects lined-up.