Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra urges people to donate for Assam flood victims; 'devasted', she tweets

Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "Extremely devasted by all the news coming in from Assam and other parts of India. It’s heartbreaking to read about the displacement and loss of life."

Priyanka Chopra urges people to donate for Assam flood victims; &#039;devasted&#039;, she tweets

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has urged her fans to come out in large numbers and donate for Assam flood victims. Taking to Twitter, the actress who turned 37 on July 18, tweeted that she is devasted to hear about the news and prayed for their well-being.

"Extremely devasted by all the news coming in from Assam and other parts of India. It’s heartbreaking to read about the displacement and loss of life. My prayers with those affected," Priyanka tweeted and also posted the link to Chief Minister's Relief Fund through which people can donate for the flood victims. 

Read Priyanka's tweet here:

Akshay Kumar also announced that he would donate Rs 1 crore each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Kaziranga Park rescue.

"Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam. All affected, humans or animals, deserve support in this hour of crisis. I'd like to donate 1crore each to the CM Relief Fund and to Kaziranga Park rescue," Akshay tweeted on Wednesday. 

Athelete Hima Das, who hails from Assam, also shared glimpses of the havoc created by floods and appealed to the people and big corporates to donate. 

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday said that 37 people have so far died across the state and a total of 4,128 villages in 28 districts have been affected. The displaced people have taken shelter in 427 relief camps and 392 relief distribution centres set up by state government in different districts of the state. 

Over 10 lakh animals have also been affected. Almost 90 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park has been submerged, and authorities are taking various measures, including speed restrictions on NH 37 which touches the park, to save animals as they head to higher grounds.

Several teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working in affected districts to provide relief to the flood victims. The Centre has released Rs 251.55 crore to SDRF.

Priyanka Chopra, Assam floods, Akshay Kumar
