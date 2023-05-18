topStoriesenglish2609997
NewsLifestylePeople
AISHWARYA RAI

Queen Is Back: Aishwarya Rai Slays In Green Ensemble At Cannes 2023, Fans Call Her The 'OG'

 And the wait is finally over. The first look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes 2023 is out.

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:32 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Queen Is Back: Aishwarya Rai Slays In Green Ensemble At Cannes 2023, Fans Call Her The 'OG'

New Delhi: And the wait is finally over. The first look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes 2023 is out.

A popular anonymous Instagram account called Diet Sabya posted a picture of Aishwarya with film critic Anupama Chopra from the 76th edition. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a green sequined Valentino cape dress. She accentuated her look with transparent block heels.

For the glam, she kept her make-up minimal with sparkly green eye shadow. Aishwarya's picture has been doing the rounds on the internet, garnering loads of likes and comments. "The OG is back," a social media user commented. "The kind of bling we were waiting for," another one wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@bobby_ghosh_13)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@aishwarya_queen_arb)

Aishwarya is in Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya. Recently, A fan club for the former Miss World uploaded a video of the mother-daughter duo's grand welcome at Cannes with a flower bouquet.

Aishwarya is yet to hit the iconic red carpet.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

Besides Aishwarya, other Bollywood divas including Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar and Mrunal Thakur have also marked their presence at Cannes 2023. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818