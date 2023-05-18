Queen Is Back: Aishwarya Rai Slays In Green Ensemble At Cannes 2023, Fans Call Her The 'OG'

New Delhi: And the wait is finally over. The first look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes 2023 is out.

A popular anonymous Instagram account called Diet Sabya posted a picture of Aishwarya with film critic Anupama Chopra from the 76th edition. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a green sequined Valentino cape dress. She accentuated her look with transparent block heels.

For the glam, she kept her make-up minimal with sparkly green eye shadow. Aishwarya's picture has been doing the rounds on the internet, garnering loads of likes and comments. "The OG is back," a social media user commented. "The kind of bling we were waiting for," another one wrote.

Aishwarya is in Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya. Recently, A fan club for the former Miss World uploaded a video of the mother-daughter duo's grand welcome at Cannes with a flower bouquet.

Aishwarya is yet to hit the iconic red carpet.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

Besides Aishwarya, other Bollywood divas including Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar and Mrunal Thakur have also marked their presence at Cannes 2023.