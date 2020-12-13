हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
R Madhavan

R Madhavan refutes speculation about playing lead role in Ratan Tata’s Biopic

Actor R Madhavan revealed that the poster was created by a fan and is unfortunately not true

R Madhavan refutes speculation about playing lead role in Ratan Tata’s Biopic
Credit: Instagram/ @actormaddy

New Delhi: Actor R Madhavan shared a fan’s tweet to dispel a rumour that he would be acting as entrepreneur and philanthropist Ratan Tata in a film. He made it clear in his post that he has neither signed any such project nor been in talks for it.

His fans were circulating a poster in which the actor is seen on the cover of a book titled ‘Ratan Tata’. He made sure to clearly mention that the poster was not real and was a fan-made creation.

A fan tagged him in her post with the fan-made poster and asked if this news was true, she even stated that it would be a great inspiration to his fans if it were real. He retweeted the fan’s post saying “Hey unfortunately it’s not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed.”

Take a look at the post below:

 

 

Madhavan was last seen in the film ‘Nishabdham’ that also featured Anushka Shetty as the female lead. He is currently gearing up for his next movie which is ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ which is based on the life of former scientist and aerospace engineer, Nambi Narayan. Madhavan has directed and co-produced the biopic drama himself.

 

