R Madhavan refutes speculation about playing lead role in Ratan Tata’s Biopic

New Delhi: Actor R Madhavan shared a fan’s tweet to dispel a rumour that he would be acting as entrepreneur and philanthropist Ratan Tata in a film. He made it clear in his post that he has neither signed any such project nor been in talks for it.

His fans were circulating a poster in which the actor is seen on the cover of a book titled ‘Ratan Tata’. He made sure to clearly mention that the poster was not real and was a fan-made creation.

A fan tagged him in her post with the fan-made poster and asked if this news was true, she even stated that it would be a great inspiration to his fans if it were real. He retweeted the fan’s post saying “Hey unfortunately it’s not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed.”

Take a look at the post below:

Hey unfortunately it’s not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed. https://t.co/z6dZfvOQmO — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 11, 2020

Madhavan was last seen in the film ‘Nishabdham’ that also featured Anushka Shetty as the female lead. He is currently gearing up for his next movie which is ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ which is based on the life of former scientist and aerospace engineer, Nambi Narayan. Madhavan has directed and co-produced the biopic drama himself.