'Raid' Actress Ileana D'Cuz Blessed With A Baby Boy, Actress Shares First Pic And Name

Last Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 09:29 AM IST|Source: ANI

'Raid' Actress Ileana D'Cuz Blessed With A Baby Boy, Actress Shares First Pic And Name Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Good News! Actor Ileana D’Cruz has been blessed with a baby boy. Ileana took to Instagram on Saturday and shared the exciting news with her fans and followers. She introduced her first child by sharing cute.

In the picture, Ileana’s baby boy, whom she named 'Koa Pheonix Dolan' can be seen cutely sleeping. Sharing the picture, a new mom in town wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.” 

 

Ileana welcomed Koa Pheonix Dolan on August 1.

Soon after the actor announced the news, her friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages. Actor Nargis Fakhri wrote, “Omg congrats!!!!!! GOD BLESS!!! Leo boy.”

Arjun Kapoor and Huma Qureshi dropped heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations your are the 1st who showing her newborn baby pic God bless you both.”

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. But, recently, Ileana revealed the man of her life. She dropped pictures from a date night with her mysterious man. She took to Insta story and treated her fans with a glimpse of her dinner date.

 

Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.

