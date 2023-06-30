Rajkummar Rao Conferred With '40 Under 40 Award'

New Delhi: Critically acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao receives the prestigious recognition of the 40 Under 40 Award. Enjoying a solid fanbase, Rajkummar Rao's journey in Hindi cinema has been markworthy. Right from his debut in 2010, Rao has been appreciated for roles in Kai Po Che!, Queen, Aligarh, Newton, and Trapped.

From Bareilly Ki Barfi to Stree to Ludo to The White Tiger, Rao has astounded many with his versatility. With his recent release, Bheed, Rao ensured that the fans aren't disappointed. In 2022, Rao worked in three consecutive film releases, namely, 'Monica, O My Darling', 'Hit' and 'Badhaai Do'. This year, Rao is all set to deliver Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Guns and Gulaab, and the biopic of the inspirational Srikanth Bolla.

Known for his role in Stree, the much-lauded film was released in 2018 and was a big hit. Recently, makers announced the film's sequel at an event, where the team also enacted a skit to reveal the sequel's release date —August 31, 2024. Apart from RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also features actors Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in prominent roles.

Rajkumar Rao also likes to explore the cities around the world, especially barefoot. It is something he did while exploring Budapest, Vienna and some small towns in Austria. The National Award winning actor loves exploring destinations new to him.

'40 Under 40 Award' lauds the exceptional achievements of the top 40 young entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators under the age of 40 across various fields, including Entertainment, Sports, Fashion, IT, Retail, Education, Healthcare, and more.