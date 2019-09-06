close

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao's father Satyapal Yadav dies at 60

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao's father Satyapal Yadav died at the age of 60 on Thursday. His last rites took place in Gurgaon, reported ANI.

Rajkummar's father Satyapal was admitted in Gurgaon's Medanta hospital for the last 17 days and breathed his last on September 5. He was cremated in the presence of his family.

Rajkummar lost his mother in 2017 while he was filming his Oscar-nominated film, Newton. The actor returned to shoot just after a day of her death. 

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao recently signed his first project opposite Priyanka Chopra. The project is based on 'The White Tiger' by Arvind Adiga and it will be streamed on digital platform Netflix.

The film to be helmed by Ramin Bahrani and the team will begin shooting in India later this year.

Priyanka is also the executive producer of the film.

