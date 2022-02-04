हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ramesh Deo

Ramesh Deo demise: Ashutosh Gowariker, Mahesh Manjrekar, other celebs attend late veteran actor's last rites

Actor Ramesh Deo who had featured in more than 250 films over the course of his career died at the age of 93.

Ramesh Deo demise: Ashutosh Gowariker, Mahesh Manjrekar, other celebs attend late veteran actor&#039;s last rites
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Renowned veteran actor Ramesh Deo's death has deeply saddened his fans and family as they grieve the loss of a Bollywood icon. The actor who died aged 93 had his last rites performed on Thursday (Feb 3). 

Videos and pictures from the procession have been shared by fans and paps on social media. At his last rites, many prominent faces from Bollywood were present such as Ashutosh Gowariker, Mahesh Manjrekar and Suresh Oberoi among others.

 

Needless to say, his family was also present including his wife Seema Deo and his sons Abhinay and Ajinkya Deo.

For the unversed, Ramesh Deo, who appeared in more than 250 films in his career, passed away at the age of 93 after suffering a heart attack.

Deo has worked with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra and Rajesh Khanna and has appeared in films like 'Aarti', 'Anand', 'Aap Ki Kasam', 'Mere Apne', 'Kora Kagaz', 'Khilona', 'Teen Bahuraniyan' among others.

He has worked in more than 250 Hindi films, 190 Marathi films and 30 Marathi dramas. He was seen in supporting roles in popular Hindi films like Khilona, Rampur Ka Lakshman, Kora Kagaz among others.

Ramesh Deo was also a TV veteran, having featured in over 30 Marathi dramas. As an artiste, Deo wasn't limited to just acting as he also produced feature films, turned a director, backed TV serials and over 250 ad films.

Born in Amravati, Maharashtra, Ramesh Deo, made his debut in a cameo appearance in the 1951 Marathi film 'Paatlaachi Por'. His first full-fledged role came in the Marathi movie 'Andhala Magto Ek Dola' (1956), directed by Raja Paranjape.

