Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt jet off to a romantic destination- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Saturday night. The couple was headed to an undisclosed location for New Year celebrations.

Ranbir and Alia seem pretty serious about each other and might take the plunge this year. Ranbir took Alia to the Kapoor Christmas lunch.

While Alia donned a denim jacket paired with denim pants, Ranbir was seen in a grey t-shirt and beige pants. He pulled off the geek-chic look in a pair of spectacles.

Check out the pictures:

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will share the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's directorial venture 'Brahmastra'. The project is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will hit the screens next year.

'Brahmastra' also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The latter will be seen playing a negative role for the first time on-screen.

This will be Ayan and Ranbir's third outing together after 'Wake Up Sid' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.