Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt spotted in Manali, fresh pics go viral!

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's directorial venture 'Brahmastra'.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt spotted in Manali, fresh pics go viral!

New Delhi: B-Town's 'IT' couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have headed to Manali for 'Brahmastra' shoot schedule and their fresh pictures have hit the internet. The real-life couple got a warm welcome from the hotel staff who were more than happy to see them.

Alia can be seen wearing the traditional Himachali cap and received a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Similarly, Ranbir was welcomed by the hotel authorities in the hill town of Manali.

Their pictures have flooded the social media as several fan clubs have shared it online. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

[Another Picture] Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Manali. #Brahmāstra #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #Bollywood

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

[New Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Manali. #Brahmāstra #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #AliaBhatt #Bollywood

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse) on

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's directorial venture 'Brahmastra'. The project is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will hit the screens next year.

'Brahmastra' also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and 'Naagin' of small screens Mouni Roy in pivotal parts. The latter will be seen playing a negative role for the first time on-screen.

This will be Ayan and Ranbir's third outing together after 'Wake Up Sid' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Manali, Brahmastra
