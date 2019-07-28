close

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and others come together under Karan Johar's roof-Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar is probably the biggest party animal in Bollywood as he attends most of them and hosts some of star-studded ones and Saturday was just another day full of thrill for the director.

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is probably the biggest party animal in Bollywood as he attends most of them and hosts some of star-studded ones and Saturday was just another day full of thrill for the director.

Known for hosting some of the most talked-about parties, Kjo had quite a bash at his residence along with Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and others. He posted a video featuring all his guests and captioned it, “Saturday night vibes.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The party had one ex-couple, two couples who are rumored to tie the knot and one happily married couple, Karan sure knows how to jazz up everything that he does. 

However, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were missing from the do as they are busy shooting for their respective projects in Ooty and London.  

Ranbir KapoorDeepika PadukoneShahid KapoorArjun KapoorMalaika AroraKaran Johar
