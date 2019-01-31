Rani Chatterjee oozes oomph in an off-shoulder top and red lips—See pics

New Delhi: Famous Bhojpuri actress and social media sensation Rani Chatterjee is known for posting regular updates on Instagram. And that explains her ever growing fan army of 262k followers on the photo-sharing site.

In her recent post, Rani strikes a pose wearing a black and white print off-shoulder top. Check it out here:

Many Bhojpuri stars have a solid fan base on social media and Rani is one of them.

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She featured in movies like 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.