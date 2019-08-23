Ranveer Singh gives a pleasant surprise to preggers fan, meets her in London

New Delhi: Expect superstar Ranveer Singh to surprise you in good ways! Recently, he did what would increase his fanbase by manifolds. While in London for '83' shoot, the quirk box of an actor decided to give a pleasant surprise to his diehard fan and the next thing she knew was--the actor clicking selfies with her.

Imagine her excitement levels!

Well, a crazy Ranveer Singh fan named Kiran lives in Surrey, London. She runs one of the oldest fan clubs of Ranveer called RanveeriansFC. This time around, Ranveer got to know that Kiran is in the final trimester of her pregnancy and he wanted to celebrate this special moment of her life by surprising her, reportedly.

“Ranveer told his team that post-shoot wrap, he wanted to visit Kiran and all logistics were put in place immediately. It took him 45 mins to reach Kiran’s house and he rung the doorbell! Kiran was surprised and how and was hugely overwhelmed to find that her favourite superstar had gone out of his way to visit her! She was in tears. Ranveer spent 1.5 hours at her house meeting her husband, her family, her relatives and wished the couple for their special moment. It was a dream come true for Kiran!”, a source informed.

Kiran took to Twitter to narrate her overwhelming moment. She says, “I literally jumped & ran into my kitchen/conservatory & hid. My hubby answered the door & I could hear Ranveer he was like where is she, where is my precious one or special one something along those lines. Hubby said she is hiding in kitchen I think & Ranveer made his way in.”

She adds, “Ranveer Singh was in my house. Like omg I was pinching myself. He came around into the kitchen and I froze and had my face covered laughing/holding back tears. He was like omg let me look at you my Kiran. Wow! And he hugged me and blessed my baby bump. We hugged and spoke some more and then I invited him into my living room and he sat in the middle of my hubby and me. He had his arms around both of us and we just talked and talked and he blessed us both.”

Kiran has a moment that she would cherish for the rest of her lives. “It felt like old friends catching up that’s how comfortable he makes you feel. He looked at our wedding album & my baby scan pics. He told my hubby he was v lucky and my hubby said I tell her all the time that I must have done something right that I got her. I had to hold back the tears. He spoke to us about everything from his current movie to his next. Showed us stills & clips. Amazed! Even more excited now for the film to arrive! We just had the best time & I still can’t believe it he did this.”

For Kiran, this was the best day of her life. “Thank you so v much @RanveerOfficial truly no 1 like you & I will never ever forget this day & it’s a story to share with my baby when they arrive & grow up that Ranveer Singh blessed you whilst you were in mummy’s tummy. It still feels like a dream. Love u with all my heart

On the work front, Ranveer has his kitty full with Kabir Khan's '83', followed by Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht'.