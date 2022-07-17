NewsLifestylePeople
KODAK BLACK

Rapper Kodak Black arrested for drug trafficking, possession in Florida

Rapper Kodak Black was also arrested earlier this year in South Florida on trespassing charges. Prosecutors later declined to proceed with the case.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 10:20 PM IST

Trending Photos

Rapper Kodak Black arrested for drug trafficking, possession in Florida

Washington: Rapper Bill Kahan Kapri, better known by his stage name Kodak Black, was arrested on Friday on charges of trafficking oxycodone and possessing a controlled substance.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kodak was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he awaits a bond hearing. The Florida Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers pulled Black over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit.

They detected a marijuana smell and then searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, said on Twitter that "there are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case."

"We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly," he said.

Black was also arrested earlier this year in South Florida on trespassing charges. Prosecutors later declined to proceed with the case.

For those unaware, Kodak was sentenced to three years in prison in November 2019 after pleading guilty to knowingly making false statements in order to unlawfully acquire firearms from a Miami-area gun shop. His sentence was later commuted in January 2021 by former US President Donald J. Trump during the final days of his term. 

His White House administration described Kapri as "a prominent artist and community leader."

Kodak BlackKodak Black arrestedKodak Black drugs caseKodak Black songs

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022