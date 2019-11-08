Remo D'Souza: Varun Dhawan's maturity as a dancer impresses me

Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza has just wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming directorial venture "Street Dancer", starring Varun Dhawan. Remo says the actor has impressed him with his dance skills and fans have every reason to be excited about the film.

"The story of 'Street Dancer' is close to my heart. The way Varun, Shraddha (Kapoor), and I are bringing the story alive on the screen, the audience will become a fan of the film. It is an inspirational story and a family entertainer," Remo claimed, speaking to IANS.

"Dance and acting both are performing arts. The more you do it, the more you mature. That is what happened to Varun and Shraddha. I am impressed by Varun's maturity as a dance performer. Of course, we have collaborated before, and we know how good he is as a dancer. But in our upcoming film, he has really taken it to the next level," he added.

"Street Dancer" is scheduled to release on January 24. The film marks Remo's reunion with Varun and Shraddha after the 2015 hit, "ABCD 2".

The choreographer is currently occupied as a judge on the dance reality TV show "Dance Plus" on Star Plus, starting from Saturday.

Being a dance reality show judge, Remo has given a break to many young dancers -- from shows like "Dance India Dance", "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa", and "Dance Plus" -- in his films.

His films like "F.A.L.T.U", "ABCD: Any Body Can Dance", and "ABCD 2" featured reality TV stars such as Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak.

He said that in his upcoming film, he is planning to introduce more dance show talents to the big screen.

"I think when we look at a wholesome performer, we look at the combination of physical movements and acting. A dancer is also portraying a character, so acting is required. When I look at these participants, I try to find that combination. One of the reasons I picked some of them and featured them in my earlier film is because of the potential I saw in them," said Remo.

"Our fans will get to see some new faces in my upcoming film from my show as well," said Remo, who won National Award for choreography for the "Deewani mastani" number in "Bajirao Mastani". His hit dances include "Disco deewane", "Badtameez dil", and "Balam pichkari".