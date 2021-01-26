Republic Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and others extend wishes

New Delhi: As the country celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021, the entire nation is gripped in the patriotic fervour. Our Bollywood celebrities too extended their greetings and wishes to fans on social media. Several of them took to Twitter and wished a 'Happy Republic Day' to one and sundry.

Here's who said what on Republic Day:

So inspiring and also an apt day to celebrate the effort of all those who helped build the fundamental principles of India. Happy Republic Day.

I’d like to share an interesting piece of information I came across recently and today seems to be the perfect day to post what I learned. Did you know that there were 15 women in the first Constituent Assembly of India & that they helped draft the Constitution of India?

I’ve been researching and reading a lot about women in governance across the world and how their skills have impacted communities and countries. It’s been enlightening, fascinating and so insightful to understand the importance of women in leadership.

On 72nd Republic Day here’s wishing and hoping that we all read and understand our constitution as much as we celebrate it. Will help us be more patriotic than what we actually are.

On this Republic Day know your constitution and how you got freedom, lot of people did lot of PR and took credit also twisted our history but the deserving ones simply gave their lives they clearly couldn't do any PR...

India declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950.

Interestingly, January 26 was selected as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1930 when the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress as opposed to the Dominion status offered by British Regime.

This year is going to be different as the celebration is organized amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, this time the Republic Day celebrations will be low key with a shorter parade. Keeping COVID-19 protocol in place, there will be no chief guest and fewer public participation.

Here's wishing the countrymen a very happy and proud Republic Day!