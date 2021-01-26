हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Republic Day 2021

Republic Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and others extend wishes

Interestingly, January 26 was selected as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1930 when the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress as opposed to the Dominion status offered by British Regime.

Republic Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and others extend wishes
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: As the country celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021, the entire nation is gripped in the patriotic fervour. Our Bollywood celebrities too extended their greetings and wishes to fans on social media. Several of them took to Twitter and wished a 'Happy Republic Day' to one and sundry. 

Here's who said what on Republic Day

India declared itself a Sovereign, Democratic and Republic state with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950. 



This year is going to be different as the celebration is organized amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, this time the Republic Day celebrations will be low key with a shorter parade. Keeping COVID-19 protocol in place, there will be no chief guest and fewer public participation. 

Here's wishing the countrymen a very happy and proud Republic Day!

 

 

 

 

