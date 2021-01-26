Live updates: On 72nd Republic Day, India to showcase its military might, cultural diversity

With the national capital on Tuesday witnessing two big events--Republic Day celebrations and a farmers' tractor parade--the city has been brought under heavy security cover with the deployment of thousands of security personnel in central Delhi and several border points.

An official said around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain vigil. Facial recognition systems have also been set up at vantage points for suspect identification, the official said.

The security personnel are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil over Rajpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the occasion along with other dignitaries and thousands of people.

A five-layer security cover has been deployed in and around the city to maintain law and order, a senior police officer said.

The parade will be shorter this year. Instead of marching up to the Red Fort, the parade will end at the national stadium. Only tableaux will be allowed at the Red Fort, he said.

