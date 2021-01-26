Live updates: On 72nd Republic Day, India to showcase its military might, cultural diversity

26 January 2021, 08:41 AM
Preparations in the final stage for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath; seating arrangement made keeping social distancing in mind
Delhi: Preparations in the final stage for the #RepublicDay parade at #Rajpath; seating arrangement made keeping social distancing in mind
Security tightened across the national capital on Republic Day. Visuals from North Avenue.
Delhi: Security tightened across the national capital on #RepublicDay . Visuals from North Avenue.
26 January 2021, 08:40 AM
Delhi Police erected a temporary wall to seal Karnal bypass to stop the entry of vehicles into the national capital.
26 January 2021, 08:39 AM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoists tricolour at CM residence in Jaipur.
Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoists the Tricolour at CM residence in Jaipur. #RepublicDay
26 January 2021, 08:38 AM
Farmers' tractors with Tricolour ready for Republic Day tractor rally in protest against the Centre's farm laws. Visuals from Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link Road.
Farmers' tractors with Tricolour ready for #RepublicDay tractor rally in protest against the Centre's Farm Laws; visuals from Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link Road
26 January 2021, 08:38 AM
Delhi-UP Ghazipur border: Protesting farmers to hold tractor rally today. Farmers at Ghazipur border to follow the route -Gazipur border-Apsra border-Hapur Road-IMS College-Lal Kuan-Gazipur border.
Delhi-UP Ghazipur border: Protesting farmers to hold tractor rally today
Farmers at Ghazipur border to follow the route -Gazipur border-Apsra border-Hapur Road-IMS College-Lal Kuan-Gazipur border#RepublicDay
26 January 2021, 08:32 AM
Heavy security deployed in New Delhi
New Delhi has been brought under heavy security cover with the deployment of thousands of security personnel. Patrolling has been intensified at power substations in Delhi following a threat from the banned Sikhs for Justice outfit to disrupt the city's supply during the Republic Day celebrations. An official said around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain vigil. Facial recognition systems have also been set up at vantage points for suspect identification, the official said.
26 January 2021, 08:31 AM
Security tightened in and around central Delhi
Delhi: Security heightened at Connaught Place and Mother Teresa Crescent Marg on #RepublicDay
26 January 2021, 07:51 AM
Farmers to hold tractor rally to protest against Centre's farm laws; tight security in Delhi
26 January 2021, 07:50 AM
26 January 2021, 07:37 AM
JAP to hold tractor rally in Patna on Republic Day
Ahead of the scheduled tractor rally by the agitating farmers in the national capital on Republic Day, Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) led by its chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav announced to hold a tractor rally in Patna on Tuesday. The rally will start from the Patna Art College and go to Veerchand Patel Path, Patna Junction and Dak Banglow Chowk before terminating at the Gandhi Maidan.
26 January 2021, 07:33 AM
Republic Day celebration schedule:
9:00 am-9.27 am: Commentary
9.27 am-9.45 am: NWM wreath-laying
9.52 am: Arrival of PM near the main dais
9.55 am: Arrival of President
10:00 am: Unfurling of the national flag
10:00 am-11.30 am: Main Parade and Tableaus
11.25 am: Flypast
26 January 2021, 07:32 AM
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets India on Republic Day
The UK and India are working side by side to free humanity from the coronavirus pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a special reference to the vaccine collaboration in his Republic Day message on Tuesday.
Johnson was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the India's 71st Republic Day but had to call off the visit to focus on the domestic crisis unleashed by the emergence of a new, deadlier variant of coronavirus in the UK at the end of last year.
26 January 2021, 07:31 AM
Delhi Metro services to be partially curtailed
Delhi Metro services will be partially curtailed on January 26 due to security arrangements for Republic Day as part of which four stations in the vicinity of Rajpath will down shutters in the morning hours.
The stations are Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg. In addition to that, all metro parking lots have been closed from 6 am on Monday and will remain shut till 2 pm on January 26, the DMRC said on Sunday.
26 January 2021, 07:31 AM
India to show military might, cultural heritage at R-Day parade
India will show its military might on Tuesday with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the Republic Day flypast for the the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, among others, said the Defence ministry on Monday.
Total 32 tableaus -- 17 from states and union territories, six from the Defence ministry and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces -- depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will roll down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade, the ministry said in a statement.