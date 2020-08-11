Rhea Chakraborty and family grilled by ED for 9 hours in money laundering case, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh to record statement on Tuesday

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty for over nine hours in connection with the money laundering case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea's statement was recorded for the second time while her father was questioned for the first time. Showik was called to record his statement for the third time on Monday.

Besides the Chakrabortys, the ED also questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea's ex-manager Shruti Modi and her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah.

According to sources, the ED officials investigated the phone records of conversations between Rhea, her father and her brother in the last one year. Also, deleted data from their phones was retrieved through Phone Dump Analysis.

Rhea was also quizzed about her Income Tax Return (ITR) of five years and her income. Of which she said she doesn't have much idea about. She told the officials that Shruti Modi and Ritesh Shah used to look after the profit and losses.

The actress also failed to inform the officials about her official source of income.

The ED had on July 31 registered a case on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh, who alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son's bank account.

The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Rhea and her family members on the basis of KK Singh's complaint submitted at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Mitu Singh will also record her statement with the ED officials today. She has been called at the office at 12 pm.

Sushant, who was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, was in a relationship with Rhea. Sushant's father has accused Rhea of abetment to suicide, besides other offences.

The case was transferred to the CBI from the state police on August 7.